Memorial RB crowned Week 10 POTW after impressive sectional outing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial running back Xavier Tyler earned the Week 10 Touchdown Live Player of the Week crown after amassing 8,688 votes.
The junior had a strong outing in his very first sectional win against Northview last Friday night.
“My offseason training was pretty crazy,” Tyler, a transfer from Bosse High School said. “I worked out probably 2-3 times a day, even during quarantine I just kept it constant, constantly working, got together with the guys, and worked on our timing and stuff like that.”
The running back posted 97 yards on 12 carries and notched one rushing touchdown, as well as added two catches for 56 yards.
“He helps us - he’s versatile, he’s able to play at receiver, he’s able to play at running back and he also brings a lot to the defensive side of the ball too," Memorial head coach John Hurley said. "That’s where he’s probably had the biggest impact initially, helping us stop the run and playing in this conference, it’s a pretty big deal.”
Although a new addition to the Tigers roster in the offseason, Tyler says the Memorial football tradition still propels him each time he steps out on the field.
“Mindset is get the ball, you got to make a play," Tyler said. "We’ve got to move the ball, we need to get first downs, we need to get a score. If you want to keep the streak going, if you want to go to state, you got to make things happen.”
In the pursuit of repeating as 4A state champions, the Memorial Tigers (7-3) now travel across town to face the Reitz Panthers (4-6) in the sectional semifinal.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CST on Friday.
The winner will play the winner of Boonville/Central in the sectional championship game.
