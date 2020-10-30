Holly’s House receives $50K grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holly’s House in Evansville has received a $50,000 grant from the Allstate Foundation.
Holly’s House is a local child and adult victim advocacy center that provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in southwest Indiana.
Officials with Holly’s House say this money will provide support services to survivors of domestic violence.
According to a press release, the Allstate Foundation has contributed more than $680,000 to Holly’s House since 2006.
