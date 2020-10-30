Green River District reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported four more people have died of COVID-19 and 74 more have tested positive.
Of those new cases, 30 are in Daviess County, 18 are in Henderson County, eight are in Ohio County, six are in Hancock County, there are five new cases in both Hancock and Union counties, and two new cases in McLean County.
Green River health officials say those COVID-19 related deaths were a resident of Daviess County, a resident of Hancock County, and two residents of Henderson County.
The district has had 5,198 total confirmed cases and 4,336 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus dashboard is showing 21 new cases. They have now had 1,097 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 807 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 247 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 2,008 cases, 31 deaths, 1,724 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,003 cases, 14 deaths, 931 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,097 cases, 43 deaths, 807 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 638 cases, 10 deaths, 552 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,332 cases, 36 deaths, 1,089 recovered
- Webster Co. - 325 cases, 5 deaths, 268 recovered
- McLean Co. - 225 cases, 4 deaths, 145 recovered
- Union Co. - 518 cases, 6 deaths, 458 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 152 cases, 3 deaths, 100 recovered
