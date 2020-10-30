Evansville Downtown QB Club announces 2020 All-City Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Friday, the Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club announced the 2020 All-City Team. This is the Quarterback Club’s 81st Annual All-City team. The team is selected by vote of the high school players themselves.
Central linebacker, Jacob Boberg, was voted the City’s Outstanding Player (Team Captain).
Central’s Sean Coultis was voted the Gary West Coach of the Year by the City coaches.
Offense
Center - Drew Weinzapfel (Memorial)
Guard - Conner Alford (Reitz)
Guard - Axel Diaz (Memorial)
Tackle - Bryson Leach (Central)
Tackle - Jack Cassidy (Memorial)
Wide Receiver - Camdyn Counts (Central)
Wide Receiver - Dominic Norman (Memorial)
Wide Receiver - Ryan Taylor (Mater Dei)
Quarterback - Colton Pence (Memorial)
Running Back - Cape Presswood (North)
Running Back - Josh Russell (Memorial)
Defense
Def. Lineman - Gage Sales (North)
Def. Lineman - Alex Money (Mater Dei)
Def. Lineman - JaVonte Madison (Central)
Def. Lineman - James Ralph (Mater Dei)
Linebacker - Julian Johnson (Central)
Linebacker - Jacob Boberg (Central)
Linebacker - Brody Tichenor (North)
Linebacker - Luke Willis (North)
Def. Back - Tory Evans (Central)
Def. Back - Malachi Joy (Reitz)
Def. Back - Conner Agler (Memorial)
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual All-City luncheon has been postponed to date to be determined.
