Evansville Christian HS girls soccer wins NCSAA tournament

XENIA, Ohio. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian High School girls soccer team won the National Christian Schools Athletic Association (NCSAA) Championship on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles defeated Bluegrass United (KY) in a 2-1 victory.
After falling in the opening game of the tournament against Landmark Christian (OH) earlier this week, Evansville Christian put together four straight victories over the course of two days to win the tournament championship.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.