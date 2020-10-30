Dubois Co. places crowd size limit as part of ‘Code Orange’

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the sustained “medium to high community spread” of Covid-19 in Dubois County, the increasing positivity rate and the significant rise in hospitalizations, the Dubois County Health Department has implemented some action items to help slow the spread.
They are effective Monday.
· Restricting the size of social gatherings (i.e. weddings, sporting events, community events, entertainment, parties, etc.) to a maximum of 250 occupants, unless a detailed plan is submitted and approved by the Dubois County Health Department. An Events Review Form may be obtained from the Dubois County Health Department or as follows: www.duboiscountyin.org under Departments please click on Health Department and find the “Events Approval” link on the homepage.
· Restricting common areas in workplaces.
· Additional monitoring to ensure physical distancing and mask requirements at events and venues. The face covering mandate Executive Order 20-37 is still in effect.
· Attendance restrictions on K-12 extracurricular activities and sporting events. Participants should only meet if they are able to physically distance and wear face coverings. Additional efforts should be made to ensure social distancing such as putting up rope/tape barriers to block off seats and providing markings on the floor and chairs. If attendance will be greater than 250, an Events Review Form shall to be submitted.
Officials say smaller family gatherings have contributed to a significant amount of spread as well. They ask you do your part to make these gatherings as safe as possible by wearing your mask and practicing physical distancing.
