Dr. Ken Spear retiring from Vanderburgh Health Dept.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Health Department’s Doctor Ken Spear is retiring from his health officer position at the end of the year.
The announcement came during a health board meeting.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke describes Spear as a true community leader who has worked countless hours.
Winnecke also spoke of Spear’s passion for the position as having a servant’s heart.
“I get it. I wish him the very best. He has been a rock for me. If I text him, he texts right back. If I call him, he calls back. He’s there. He’s accessible. He wants to do what’s right. His heart is really about protecting public health,” said Mayor Winnecke.
The board voted to form a search committee to look for the new director. The committee is expected to make a recommendation to the board.
Dr. Spear said he’s willing to help make the transition move smoothly.
He has worked as the health officer since March 2014.
