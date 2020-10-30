Deputies: Burns, skull fracture of toddler not reported

Dubois Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Dubois County say several serious injuries to a three-year-old were not reported, and now two people are in jail.
They say an investigation showed the child was seriously burned around July 1, and then received a skull fracture and several bruises sometime this month.
35-year-old Ronald Morgan, Jr. and 23-year-old Lisa Speedy, of Jasper, face two counts of neglect.
Morgan also faces one count of battery on a child, and Speedy faces a charge of failure to report.
Deputies say the investigation began after they were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.