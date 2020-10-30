Deputies: Burns, skull fracture of toddler not reported

Deputies: Burns, skull fracture of toddler not reported
Ronald Morgan Jr. and Lisa Speedy (Source: Dubois Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman | October 30, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 1:18 PM

Dubois Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Dubois County say several serious injuries to a three-year-old were not reported, and now two people are in jail.

They say an investigation showed the child was seriously burned around July 1, and then received a skull fracture and several bruises sometime this month.

35-year-old Ronald Morgan, Jr. and 23-year-old Lisa Speedy, of Jasper, face two counts of neglect.

Morgan also faces one count of battery on a child, and Speedy faces a charge of failure to report.

Deputies say the investigation began after they were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Ronald Morgan Jr. and Lisa Speedy
Ronald Morgan Jr. and Lisa Speedy (Source: Dubois Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.