DCS: Referrals stopped to drug testing company due to possible falsified records

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a State of Indiana contractor has stopped all referrals to subcontractor Tomo Drug Testing after the Indiana Department of Child Services discovered drug-screening records might have been falsified.
They say a DCS family case manager raised questions about Tomo Drug Testing’s records after a client who had been cooperative with requirements of their case was listed as having failed to appear for a drug screen.
DCS notified contractor Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, which stopped all referrals to Tomo.
Tomo Drug Testing is one of Redwood’s subcontractors.
Tomo collects the samples to be tested; Redwood conducts the lab testing. The validity of the testing is not being questioned.
Redwood is conducting a comprehensive audit and internal investigation.
The audit is expected to be complete and provided to DCS by mid-November.
DCS is in regular contact with Redwood as the investigation progresses and is reviewing its own files for discrepancies in the meantime.
Officials say, out of an abundance of caution and to proactively address any concerns, courts are being notified that cases could be impacted.
Communication will continue as DCS learns to what extent records were falsified.
DCS has utilized Redwood Toxicology Laboratory since 2015.
Per longstanding DCS policy, decisions regarding the disposition or permanency of a case are not based solely on drug screen results.
Clients with concerns about their case should contact their DCS local office director.
