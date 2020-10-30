Daviess Co. is not holding jury trials due to COVID-19 climb

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is pressing pause on all jury trials until next year.
That decision was made as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb there.
The ruling pertains to Civil Matters over 5,000 dollars and criminal matters up to a year in the penitentiary.
A jury trial can see up to 90 people whittled down to an Impartial 12 person jury panel for a trial.
Due to the need for safe social distancing, Judge Jay Wethington explains, that’s not an option right now.
“Some defendants who want their day in court, some of them are in jail. Some of them are out of jail, but they want to be heard by a jury, which is a fundamental constitutional right. The issue I have is that I can”t provide that constitutional right to them at the moment," said Judge Wethington.
Officials are hoping to start having trials again by early next year.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.