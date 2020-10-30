COVID-19 safety precautions in place for Saturday flea market in Princeton

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the Tri-State, an event is set for Saturday that typically attracts thousands of people.
The Collector’s Carnival Antiques and Flea Market will be held in Princeton.
Organizers say, after a submitted request to the Gibson County Health Department, they got the green light to host the event, but not before making sure face masks and hand sanitizer was available and social distancing was in place.
It’s the 28th year for the event.
“We’re ready to get out and go,” said Vendor Keith Booth.
Vendors say they’re excited to display their valuables, even though this year will look a little different,
“Part of that plan is masks. Masks are required. We’ve advertised that everywhere that we possibly could have, on our Facebook page, website, post cards, and our emails that are sent out to everybody,” said show promoter Suzie Pace.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendors say they’ll be taking their own safety precautions throughout the day.
“Clorox and Lysol wipes, and when we do credit card things. We’ll clean the machine each time and try and go through when people touch stuff and wipe it off,” said Booth.
Organizers say they’re confident the event will be the safest it can be.
180 Booths are set up in eight several buildings, along with outside vendors.
“If people are worried about coming out, that’s perfectly understandable,” said Pace. “But it’s going to be beautiful weather and we think people can be responsible enough to wear their masks and social distance amongst their groups So hopefully we have a good crowd. People are anxious to get out and do something fun and do it safely.”
Organizers say, at the gate when people come in, they will be reminded that they have to mask up.
If people forget them, masks will be available.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.