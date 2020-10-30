Brighter & Drier

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Coming off the rainiest day of the year during the driest time of the year. Many areas recorded four to five inches of rain in a month that averages only three. Sunny but cool as high temps struggle to reach the lower 50′s. Tonight, clear and colder with temps dropping into the mid-30′s
Saturday, bright skies and slightly warmer. Southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 60′s. Halloween night, mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the mid-40′s.
Sunday, a dry cold front will punch through ushering in windy and chilly weather. Sunny skies with high temps only reaching 50-degrees...15-degrees below normal.
