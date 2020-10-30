Bob Jones: 2nd stimulus package needed to help those impacted by pandemic

“If you think about the G.D.P. numbers that were released today, an extraordinary number, a 33 percent increase in gross domestic product," Jones said. "But if you peel back that onion, it was really related to the first and second month of the quarter and all of that is related to the consumer and sending on the business side and almost all of that is related to the care act so it just reinforces how much we need to put stimulus back into this economy.”