Bob Jones: 2nd stimulus package needed to help those impacted by pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even with some mild gains on Wall Street this week, a rising market won’t reverse all of the economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the first economic aid package back in the spring really helped.
Retired chairman and CEO of Old National Bank, Bob Jones, says we really need a second round of economic stimulus as soon as possible after the election.
“If you think about the G.D.P. numbers that were released today, an extraordinary number, a 33 percent increase in gross domestic product," Jones said. "But if you peel back that onion, it was really related to the first and second month of the quarter and all of that is related to the consumer and sending on the business side and almost all of that is related to the care act so it just reinforces how much we need to put stimulus back into this economy.”
Jones says a second stimulus would improve consumer and business confidence and reduce unemployment, all important elements in getting a rebounding economy.
