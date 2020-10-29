Vanderburgh Co. Health Board only considering approval of events with no more than 125 people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Board held a meeting Thursday evening.
The coronavirus pandemic was most of the discussion.
The Board has been requiring events of more than 125 people to have a plan submitted and approved before moving forward.
Thursday, they passed a vote for Health Department to review applications for approval of events with no more than 125.
Events with more than 125 people will not be approved.
Officials say there was a recent wedding where people with COVID-19 were in attendance.
They say at least 15 new positive cases were the result, and someone from that wedding who is positive is also getting married soon.
Health officials say they encouraged them to postpone the wedding, but they didn’t want to.
They say the venue then canceled after getting a call about it from the health department. Officials say the venue didn’t want to put their employees in danger.
It was also announced that Dr. Spear is retiring at the end of December.
The board voted to form a search committee for the new director. That committee will make a recommendation for the new director to the board for approval.
