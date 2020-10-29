IN reports 3.6K new COVID-19 cases; 5 new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,649 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
This brings the total in the state to 172,730 confirmed cases and 4,024 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The state map shows two additional deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one additional death in Posey, Warrick, and Dubois Counties.
The map shows 136 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 32 new cases in Warrick County, 22 new cases in Dubois County, 17 new cases in Perry County, 22 new cases in Posey County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 10 new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
The State Health Commissioner said Wednesday, Indiana could get their first vaccine shipment next month, although it will be more months until there is enough for the general public.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,405 cases, 72 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,557 cases, 27 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,121 cases, 66 deaths
- Perry Co. - 421 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 805 cases, 8 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 982 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 443 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 370 cases, 18 deaths
