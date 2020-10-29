Possible flash flooding Thurs. morning.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now, remnants of Hurricane Zeta is impacting all areas of the Tri-State.
We have a crew out this morning in the 14 First Alert Interceptor looking out for water-covered roads.
We caught crews out early Thursday morning working to get a car out of high water in the area of Eastbound Lloyd to Southbound Highway 41 ramp.
Our crew says East Virginia Street is flooded but is under control with roadblocks in the area. You shouldn’t try to drive around those roadblocks as it is not safe to do so.
Also, a portion of South Weinbach is currently closed. The Vanderburgh County Highway Department says the stretch of South Weinbach from Levee to Waterworks Road will remain closed until further notice.
We spoke with Tri-State Towing early Thursday morning, and they told us they are swamped with calls.
Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police is warning drivers that with this much rain that flooding is possible in some areas.
Ringle is reminding drivers to turn on your headlights and reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning. If you start to hydroplane, he says to slow down and don’t use cruise control.
