North looking to spark change in 5A sectional semifinal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football teams across Indiana are gearing up for the sectional semifinal round this weekend.
In particular, Friday night will mark the postseason opener for the North Huskies, following a bye week in Week 10.
Led by third-year head coach Joey Paridaen, North (5-4) came out to a dominant start in 2020, posting five straight wins to stay undefeated midway through SIAC play. However, the Huskies came to a sudden halt and rattled off four straight losses, ending the regular season on a skid.
“We’re just needing to find our edge a little bit, kind of get our swagger again,” Paridaen said. “Hopefully two weeks of practice and getting healthy will do that.”
The Huskies now set their sights on Bloomington North (4-4) in the Class 5A sectional semifinal on Friday night. North has not made it out of the first round of sectional play since 2013.
“I think it would mean a lot for not only this season, but it would mean a lot for our program moving forward,” Paridaen said. “It would guarantee us a winning season and win a first-round sectional game in several years.”
“A lot riding on this game, but our kids don’t need to be thinking about that,” Paridaen continued. “The only thing they need to worry about is making one play at a time and making sure the only thing on their mind right now is Bloomington North.”
Kickoff between the Huskies and Cougars in the 5A sectional semifinal is slated for 6:30 p.m. CST at Bundrant Stadium on Friday.
