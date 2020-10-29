Memorial boys soccer aims to cement dynasty in 2A state title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two local boys high school soccer teams are still alive in the hunt for the IHSAA state championship, and one of them includes the Memorial Tigers.
In Class 2A, the Tigers (17-3) punched their ticket to Friday night’s state title match by winning a wild semistate game against Guerin Catholic, 4-3.
Ethan Hudak scored in overtime to send Memorial to the finals.
“For the kids themselves, there were a lot of them that weren’t on the team last year, so this is their first and they’re really enjoying this,” Memorial head coach Bill Vieth said. “For the guys that are back, they want to end it on a winning note, so we’ve got one game left. For all of us, we’re happy with our weeks worth of practice and we’re ready to play.”
The Memorial boys soccer program is no stranger to the path towards a state championship. If the Tigers come away victorious on Friday night, the 2A title would be the team’s fourth in five years, as well as the 16th in program history.
“It’s taken a lot of focus and a lot of hard work from everybody on the team,” senior goalie Ben Weikert said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and every individual for the work that they’ve put in - everybody’s contributing. It would mean a lot for everybody on this team to go home with a win.”
Memorial will face Fort Wayne Canterbury (13-4-5) in the Class 2A state title match at the Grand Park Sports Event Center in Westfield, Indiana at 7:30 p.m. CST on Friday.
The other local soccer team with championship aspirations this weekend is the Castle Knights.
In Class 3A, Castle (17-2-1) will matchup against Chesterton (20-2) at Fishers High School on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.
