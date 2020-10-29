Health experts host Q&A event to address COVID-19 concerns in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local government employees had the chance to speak to the Vanderburgh County Health Department concerning COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Q&A session provided employees with an open floor to express their concerns, and have them answered by experts.
Vanderburgh County Commissioner Jeff Hatfield tells 14 News the conversation was a step in the right direction.
“I believe they did today,” Hatfield said. “Now, of course, I think every day there will be more and more questions that need answered. I encourage them to call or email the county law department.”
Many of Thursday’s participants attended the meeting virtually.
