Green River District reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 65 new cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 65 new cases.
Of those new cases, 16 are in Daviess County, 12 are in McLean County, 11 are in Webster County, 10 are in Henderson County, six are in Ohio County, another six are in Hancock County, and there are four new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say the coronavirus-related deaths were a resident of Daviess County and a resident of McLean County.
The district has reported a total of 5,124 confirmed cases and 4,304 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus dashboard is showing 12 new cases Thursday. They have had a total of 1,076 confirmed positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 795 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 238 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,978 cases, 30 deaths, 1,709 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 996 cases, 14 deaths, 911 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,076 cases, 43 deaths, 795 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 630 cases, 10 deaths, 548 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,314 cases, 34 deaths, 1,085 recovered
- Webster Co. - 320 cases, 5 deaths, 265 recovered
- McLean Co. - 223 cases, 4 deaths, 141 recovered
- Union Co. - 513 cases, 6 deaths, 456 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 146 cases, 2 deaths, 100 recovered
