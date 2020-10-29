EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A good soaking courtesy of Zeta under a Flood Watch. The Flood Watch has been extended until 1:00 p.m. The remnants of the storm will bring showers and a few thunderstorms through this evening. The primary concern will be 2-4 inches of rainfall that will prompt minor flooding. A few elevated thunderstorms, but severe storms unlikely. High temps in the mid-50′s early but temps will sink into the upper 40′s during the afternoon.
Friday, sunny but cool as high temps struggle to reach the lower 50′s. Friday night, clear and cold with temps dropping into the mid to upper 30′s.
Saturday, bright skies and slightly warmer. Southerly winds will push high temps into the lower 60′s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.