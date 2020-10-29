EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A good soaking courtesy of Zeta under a Flood Watch. The Flood Watch has been extended until 1:00 p.m. The remnants of the storm will bring showers and a few thunderstorms through this evening. The primary concern will be 2-4 inches of rainfall that will prompt minor flooding. A few elevated thunderstorms, but severe storms unlikely. High temps in the mid-50′s early but temps will sink into the upper 40′s during the afternoon.