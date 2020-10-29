COVID-19 outbreak reported at Lewisport nursing home

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at the Heartland Villa Center reported a COVID-19 outbreak among its residents and staff on Wednesday.
14 News spoke with Steve Adkins, whose mother currently lives inside the facility.
Adkins and his mother are very close. They even share the same birthday.
On her most recent birthday, she turned 90 years old. However, Adkins and his family felt she needed 24-hour care, so they admitted her into the nursing home facility located in Hancock County.
At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a tough choice to make.
“It was very difficult," Adkins said. “It was just a choice that me and my wife had to make because it was getting difficult to care for her with her age and everything going on.”
It’s especially difficult now since health officials at Heartland confirmed that 20 residents and 10 employees recently tested positive for COVID-19. Officials report that one resident has passed away from the virus.
Worse yet, Adkins says he was not even informed that Heartland had suffered a COVID-19 outbreak until he went to visit her. According to the facility’s safety protocol, families are supposed to get frequent updates on the situation.
“I was really upset because I didn’t receive a phone call," Adkins said. “I went to do a window visit, and they said she was in quarantine and it really upset me, really bad. It’s just really a shocker when you show up somewhere, and find out your family member has coronavirus and being quarantined, and not knowing anything about it, especially when you were told you’d be informed. It’s been hard, not being able to, but we’ve been able to video chat with her so that’s kind of nice.”
Heartland officials say they are following numerous safety procedures, such as screening their residents three times per day and putting visitation restrictions in place.
Adkins says his mother has fortunately been asymptomatic thus far, and she’s due to come out of quarantine by the end of the week.
