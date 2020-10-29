COVID-19 outbreak reported at Lewisport nursing home

“I was really upset because I didn’t receive a phone call," Adkins said. “I went to do a window visit, and they said she was in quarantine and it really upset me, really bad. It’s just really a shocker when you show up somewhere, and find out your family member has coronavirus and being quarantined, and not knowing anything about it, especially when you were told you’d be informed. It’s been hard, not being able to, but we’ve been able to video chat with her so that’s kind of nice.”