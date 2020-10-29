Coroner: 1 person killed in deadly crash on S.R. 57 in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Vanderburgh County on Thursday.
According to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, the collision happened on the 11000 block of State Road 57 around 2:40 p.m.
Officials say that one person died on scene as result of the collision. They also say the name of the victim will not be released until family is notified.
An autopsy is currently scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the accident.
We will update this story once more information is available.
