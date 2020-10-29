From Blockbuster rain to cool and dry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The heavy rain event of Wednesday and Thursday yielded a little over 4″ of rain at Evansville Regional Airport. 1.07″ fell on Wednesday night and a record-breaking 3.08 fell early Thursday, shattering the old 1985 record of 1.3″. Clouds and rain will drift east Thursday night and skies will clear during the day on Friday. Another cold front will refresh cool, Canadian air over the region on Monday. Highs on Friday will climb to 52, then near 60 on Saturday and Sunday. We have an alert day for the first hard freeze of the season as Monday’s low dips to 31. Chilly temps remain through the middle of next week. Normal high/low is 65/42.