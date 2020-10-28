WNIN receives $25K grant to help support its at-home classroom project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fifth Third Bank, through its foundation office, has granted WNIN Tri-State Public Media with $25,000.
WNIN officials say this money will toward supporting its at-home classroom project with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation.
This project has been ongoing since local schools first shutdown in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WNIN, along with the EVSC, has been offering local students video lessons that are specific to grade-live while many of those students have been home due to school closures or quarantine.
They say this additional money will secure the program’s continuation throughout the fall.
