WATCH: Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Click here to watch it or watch it below:
There have been 389,095 total positive confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois and 9,619 deaths.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 509 cases, 14 deaths
- White County - 274 cases, 4 death
- Wabash County - 241 cases, 5 deaths
- Edwards County - 114 cases
