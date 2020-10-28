WATCH: Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

One additional death Wayne Co.

By Jill Lyman | October 28, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 2:34 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday.

There have been 389,095 total positive confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Illinois and 9,619 deaths.

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 509 cases, 14 deaths
  • White County - 274 cases, 4 death
  • Wabash County - 241 cases, 5 deaths
  • Edwards County - 114 cases

