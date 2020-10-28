UE students, faculty take part in Black Lives Matter gathering on campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Black Lives Matter movement began back in 2013, and grew into a broader movement as more people started rallying for racial justice and policing reforms.
Another such rally was held at the University of Evansville on Wednesday.
Jade Shelby is a graduate student at the University of Evansville, pursuing a master’s in health service administration. She’s also a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, and organized Wednesday’s rally on campus.
“To show solidarity to my black brothers and sisters, shift the narrative to make our black narratives on the forefront, to tell the campus community that we matter,” Shelby said.
More than 100 people gathered on the front lawn of the University to take part in the peaceful protest. These supporters of racial justice, gathered at the circle under the flag poles, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace,” while holding signs with various messages.
The crowd was a mix of students and faculty, including the entire Aces volleyball team.
“I’m hoping that people will start to ask questions, start to challenge their upbringing and look at the world from a different perspective to break away from what you’re comfortable with," Shelby said. "If you’re coming from a white background, to break away from that and ask questions of the black community, and ask questions like what are we struggling with.”
Coincidentally, Rob Shelby, Jade’s father, is the chief diversity officer at the University of Evansville. He says his daughter organized this rally on her own, and a campus like this one is a perfect place to bring awareness to this issue.
“Once the major news story is gone, people tend to forget," Rob Shelby said. "That’s why it’s important at the institutional level that we’re doing things to really embody our values. That’s why it’s crucial that we move forward from this moment.”
Jade Shelby hopes that Wednesday’s rally will spark others to organize future Black Lives Matter gatherings.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.