UE standout Cunliffe sitting out of 2020-21 season due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville redshirt senior guard Sam Cunliffe is opting out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cunliffe was set to return as the Aces' top leading scorer after averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last year.
The 6-foot-8 guard previously played at Arizona State and Kansas before transferring to Evansville ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Cunliffe can keep his final year of eligibility as part of a one-time NCAA rule change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Cunliffe will not return to suit up for the Aces.
This is another major setback for the UE men’s basketball program, which is has now lost its top five leading scorers from last season.
