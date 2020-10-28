Penalties at Play: Millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from fines they have paid for poor care

"The LifeBio program is an emerging best practice developed in Ohio to improve the quality of care for nursing facility residents. LifeBio creates personal life histories for vulnerable older adults so that the staff that care for them have in-depth background information to help with the provision of their care. Recent evidence suggests that “life story work” can enhance PCC for older adults, including those with dementia, by enabling those providing care to have a holistic view, and see the resident truly as a person and not just a resident," the OSU report says.