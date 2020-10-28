Owensboro Mayoral Race: Candidate Dracin Williams sits down with 14 News

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - In an exclusive series, 14 News reporter, Katie Tercek sat down with each 2020 Owensboro mayoral candidate. She profiled why the candidate is running for office and who they are.
Incumbent Tom Watson is vying to keep his seat as Owensboro Mayor. To do that, he’ll have to beat three other candidates.
“Everything I do as mayor, I have an eye towards economic development,” said Watson.
During his time in office, Watson says he’s upgraded Fisher Park, creating more tourism opportunities. He’s also working to secure roughly 800 acres behind the airport for an industrial zone and has improved transportation in the Owensboro region.
“Congressman Guthrie and I are very close, and we work together for CBG grant money to help the low-income folks with their housing and their small business loans with their PPE,” stated Watson.
If re-elected, Mayor Watson wants to continue focusing on getting federal funds to help fight the city’s meth problem through the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program.
“I got a wonderful wife. She’s my soul mate," shared Watson. "And I have two sons, and I have seven grandchildren.”
Watson was born in Owensboro. He’s a certified prosthetist. He has two ‘Tom Watson’s Prosthetic Lab’ offices located in Owensboro and Evansville.
