Organization claims ownership of Daviess Co. Confederate monument

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A new layer has been added to the future of the Confederate monument at the Daviess County Courthouse.
During the committee’s meeting Wednesday, member Anne Damron said the United Daughters of the Confederacy claim they have the deed to the statue, meaning they own it and are prepared to sue the county; should they feel the need.
Committee Chair Aloma Dew says the Daughters are within their rights to do so, but she wants more information.
“They’re going to have to give us some idea of what they want unless they are just opposed period," said Dew. "Then, that does become a legal matter.”
The committee has decided to continue accepting comments from the public. Comments will be closed beginning November 9.
In the meantime, the committee hopes to widdle the list down to three in early December.
Thanks to a private donation, no taxpayer dollars will be used to relocate the monument.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.