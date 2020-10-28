One on one: Greta Van Susteren talks with 14 News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on 14 News, Election Day will only be two days away.
We had a chance to get a preview with Van Susteren on Wednesday afternoon.
Our Randy Moore asked her about early voting. Van Susteren said the conventional wisdom says that Democrats vote early and Republicans vote on Election Day.
However, something is different this year.
“What the republican party is telling me is that they are surprised by the number of republicans who are also doing early voting, and it’s probably due in large part to COVID because people are reluctant to go out and stand in line and possibly risk getting sick," Van Susteren said. "I think it’s fascinating, it’s interesting, but I don’t know how much to read into it until we actually see the vote count.”
You can watch the full interview in the video below:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.