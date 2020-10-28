Ohio Co. Judge-Executive ‘highly recommends’ not to go trick-or-treating due to rising cases

OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - Halloween is only a few days away, but one judge-executive highly recommends you shouldn’t go trick-or-treating.
Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston says his recommendation is due to the number of coronavirus cases increasing in the county and in the Green River District.
“I don’t want to be the Halloween Grinch, but these are my recommendations,” stated Johnston.
He also announces there will not be any public activities booked at public facilities in Ohio County until January 1.
