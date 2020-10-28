N. Elm in Henderson closure extended for sewer work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility officials announced the continuing and expanded closure of North Elm Street in Henderson.
They say Deig Bros. Lumber & Construction Co. has completed the sewer installation on Myrene Drive, Sunset Lane, and Barker Road.
Those streets now need asphalt repairs, and officials say they have tentatively scheduled resurfacing those streets during the week of November 9.
This work will require the extension of the closure of portions of Sunset Lane and Barker Road, near their intersection, just west of US 41 North, until November 13.
Sewer installation is continuing on the south end of this project and will reach North Elm Street around November 2.
Due to the narrow street and right-of-way on North Elm, and the amount of “bypass” traffic on that street from US 41 North, it will be difficult to safely work in that area while maintaining through traffic.
The closure is now extended from November 2 to January 29.
Local traffic within the closed portion of North Elm will be maintained, as will access for emergency vehicles, deliveries, sanitation and recycling pickup, and driveway entry, to the maximum extent possible, while maintaining safety for workers and the traveling public.
Trenches will be filled with rock at the end of each day to facilitate traffic, and flaggers will be present when one-way local traffic is necessary.
Some pipe on this section of the project will be installed by horizontal directional drilling methods, to minimize disruption.
