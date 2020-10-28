6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 2,587 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total in the state to 169,112 confirmed cases and 3,991 total COVID-19 related deaths.
There are now no local counties in “the red” for case rates.
All but Spencer County are in orange.
The state map shows six additional deaths in Vanderburgh County.
It shows 45 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 56 new cases in Dubois County, 27 new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, 10 new cases in Spencer County, and four new cases in Pike County.
The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced another extension of free COVID-19 testing at C.K. Newsome Center.
Testing at the site, which is administered by OptumServe, will be extended through November, and is available for those that live and work in the Evansville region.
Operations will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registration is required. Those needing a test can register at lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 6,269 cases, 70 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,535 cases, 26 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 2,089 cases, 65 deaths
- Perry Co. - 404 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 783 cases, 7 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 967 cases, 12 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 433 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 367 cases, 18 deaths
Governor Holcomb will give his weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. CST
