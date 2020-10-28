2 more COVID-19 deaths, 74 new cases in Green River District; Hopkins Co. up 21 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 74 new cases.
Of those new cases, 30 are in Daviess County, 21 are in Henderson County, 10 are in McLean County, six are in Union County, three are in Webster County, and there are two new cases in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths were both residents of Henderson County.
The district has now had a total of 5,059 confirmed positive cases. Health officials say 4,258 people in the district have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus dashboard is showing 21 new cases Wednesday. They have had 1,064 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic and 790 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 231 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,962 cases, 29 deaths, 1,695 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 991 cases, 14 deaths, 908 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,064 cases, 43 deaths, 790 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 624 cases, 10 deaths, 545 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,304 cases, 34 deaths, 1,070 recovered
- Webster Co. - 309 cases, 5 deaths, 260 recovered
- McLean Co. - 211 cases, 3 deaths, 135 recovered
- Union Co. - 509 cases, 6 deaths, 453 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 140 cases, 2 deaths, 100 recovered
During his daily COVID-19 update Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear asked counties in the “red" category to come up with weekly virus reduction plans.
“Red” counties are those with an average of more than 25 daily positive cases per 100,000 residents.
The Governor says he wants those plans based on each Thursday’s incidence rate map.
This request comes a day after Beshear announced new recommendations for those “red” counties.
Henderson, Webster, McLean, Hopkins and Hancock counties all considered to be in the “red.”
