Jury finds Bengert guilty in baby death trial
By Joseph Payton and Makayla Neukam | October 28, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:14 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury has found an Evansville man guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent causing death.

Jacob Bengert’s first murder trial ended in a mistrial. We’re told the jury was deadlocked and couldn’t reach a final verdict.

[READ: Mistrial declared in baby murder case]

Police arrested 29-year old Jacob Bengert back in January following the death of his three-month-old son.

Investigators say the baby died from multiple blunt force trauma.

The baby’s mother, 32-year old Chelsea Marksberry, was also arrested.

She’s charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and is set to go to trial in January.

Bengert’s sentencing date is scheduled for November 12.

