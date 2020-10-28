Jury finds Bengert guilty in baby death trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury has found an Evansville man guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent causing death.
Jacob Bengert’s first murder trial ended in a mistrial. We’re told the jury was deadlocked and couldn’t reach a final verdict.
Police arrested 29-year old Jacob Bengert back in January following the death of his three-month-old son.
Investigators say the baby died from multiple blunt force trauma.
The baby’s mother, 32-year old Chelsea Marksberry, was also arrested.
She’s charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and is set to go to trial in January.
Bengert’s sentencing date is scheduled for November 12.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.