Hopkins Co. man charged with child exploitation

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man has been arrested on 25 counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
The investigation began when the Dawson Springs Police Department received an initial complaint suspecting Hart of possessing such matter.
Authorities say two devices owned by 50-year-old Donald Hart were seized and searched during an investigation. That’s where those 25 images were found.
The crime carries a class D felony, which is a punishment of one to five years.
