Gibson Co. Health Dept. to start issuing mask violation citations to businesses

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Health Department say they are going to start issuing citations and even closure orders to restaurants, convenience stores, and grocery stores whose staff violates Governor Holcomb’s executive orders mandating face coverings for food service workers.
They say after a health department investigation, a letter of warning will be issued. Then, they will follow up.
If the business is still not complying , they will get a letter and $250 per day fine.
If the business continues to break the rules, health officials say they will be closed.
Health officials say there has been widespread non-compliance in Gibson County of the Governor’s order, as well as a high number of COVID-19 cases.
