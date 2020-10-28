Election officials set up voting machines in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - As Election Day draws closer, preparations continue across the Tri-State.
Officials in Daviess County say they started setting up at Owensboro Christian Church early Wednesday.
We are told that process will take a bit longer this year, as everything has to be socially distanced.
Officials say what usually takes a few days will take over a week this year.
“We can only get into certain places on certain days because those are still being used for business or churches,” said Leslie McCarty, county clerk. “They still have activities, so it’s quite a feat to pull this off.”
Officials also said to have your driver’s license ready when you go to vote.
If you have any questions about your voter status, you can call the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.
