Early Fog; Flood Watch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flood Watch tonight until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.
In the wake of the rain, fog developing this morning along with spotty drizzle. Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer as high temps reach the upper 50′s. Tonight, rain…heavy at times…with lows near 50-degrees.
A good soaking Thursday (Alert Day) courtesy of Zeta. The remnants of the storm will bring showers and a few thunderstorms through Thursday evening. The primary concern will be 2-4 inches of rainfall that will prompt minor flooding. A few elevated thunderstorms, but severe storms unlikely. High temps in the mid-50′s early...but will sink into the upper 40′s during the afternoon.
Friday, sunny but cool as high temps struggle to reach the lower 50′s. Friday night, clear and cold with temps dropping into the mid to upper 30′s.
