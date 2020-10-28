Dubois Co. Health Department to offer late-night flu clinic

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department will be offering a late-night flu clinic next week.
This will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 4.
Health officials say this is for anybody wanting to get a flu shot.
They ask that you bring your ID and insurance cards with you to the clinic.
They will have both indoor and outdoor stations set up to help maintain social distancing and speed up the process.
Health officials with Dubois County ask that you were a mask.
The health department also has daily walk-in flu shots for all ages.
Those daily flu shot hours are from 8:30 am to 3:30 p.m. with no appointment needed.
