COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund awards additional $245K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded a tenth round of allocations, granting nearly $245,000 to five of the seven nonprofit applicants.
City officials say, in total, the Response Fund has distributed more than $1.9 million, approving funds for 83 of the 113 applications to date.
This round of allocations will help provide funding for emergency food service, family support for preschool, personal protective and sanitization equipment, expansion of a collaborative nonprofit assistance tracking program, and the development of “safe spaces” in rehabilitation and senior centers.
As part of Round Ten, Joshua Academy Preschool was awarded more than $34,000 to provide family support, to purchase personal protective equipment and school supplies, and to establish a virtual learning platform.
Because of the economic effects of the pandemic, many families can no longer afford childcare or preschool.
A revised application that incorporates new criteria for funding Recovery and Restoration initiatives is in development and will be available soon.
In the meantime, agencies are encouraged to continue to apply and will be evaluated on relief, recovery, and restoration criteria. The application can be found at www.covidresponsefund.com.
Tenth Round Funding Recipients:
Organization: Feed Evansville – Evansville, Indiana
Awarded $97,000
Organization: For Evansville - Evansville, Indiana
Awarded $45,000
Organization: Gibson County Area Rehabilitation Centers, Inc. – Princeton, Indiana
Awarded $30,042
Organization: Gibson County Council on Aging – Princeton, Indiana
Awarded $38,424
Organization: Nazarene Baptist Church/Joshua Academy Preschool – Evansville, Indiana
Awarded $34,310
Donations to the fund may be made by credit card at covidresponsefund.com or by check at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches.
Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and all donations should reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region (or GERF)” in the memo.
Contributions may also be mailed to: United Way of Southwestern Indiana, 318 Main Street, Suite 504, Evansville, IN 47708.
For stock or ACH transactions, please call 812-421-7476.
