30 COVID-19 cases reported in Hancock Co. long-term care facility

HANCOCK CO., Ky (WFIE) - One long-term care facility in Hancock county has dozens of COVID-19 cases.
Health officials at Heartland Villa Center says they had 20 residents and ten employees test positive for COVID-19.
Officials tell 14 News one resident has passed away due to COVID-19.
You can see the full list of steps they have taken to reduce the spread of the virus here.
Heartland says they have done the following:
-Screen residents and patients for symptoms three times daily
-Actively screening and taking temperatures of all staff upon building entry
-Requiring all staff to wear personal protective equipment
-Visitation restrictions
-Cancellation of all outside medical appointments except for medically necessary, time-sensitive and life-saving treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy
-To make things easier for families, we have implemented the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology
-We have notified patients, residents and families and update them via regular video conference calls.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.