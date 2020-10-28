30 COVID-19 cases reported in Hancock Co. long-term care facility

30 COVID-19 cases reported in Hancock Co. long-term care facility
(Source: WFIE)
By Makayla Neukam | October 28, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 7:42 PM

HANCOCK CO., Ky (WFIE) - One long-term care facility in Hancock county has dozens of COVID-19 cases.

Health officials at Heartland Villa Center says they had 20 residents and ten employees test positive for COVID-19.

Officials tell 14 News one resident has passed away due to COVID-19.

You can see the full list of steps they have taken to reduce the spread of the virus here.

Heartland says they have done the following:

-Screen residents and patients for symptoms three times daily

-Actively screening and taking temperatures of all staff upon building entry

-Requiring all staff to wear personal protective equipment

-Visitation restrictions

-Cancellation of all outside medical appointments except for medically necessary, time-sensitive and life-saving treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy

-To make things easier for families, we have implemented the ability for families and loved ones to perform video conferencing calls using Zoom technology

-We have notified patients, residents and families and update them via regular video conference calls.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.