Construction starts on CenterPoint Energy’s solar farm in Southwestern Indiana

TROY, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction of a 50-megawatt universal solar farm in Troy, Indiana is now underway.
CenterPoint officials say the solar farm, which is expected to be operational in early 2021, will provide electric service to electric customers in the area.
When combined with the utility’s 4-megawatts of solar power already in service, officials say they will be able to generate enough electricity to power more than 12,000 households per year.
They say the project is an important step in CenterPoint Energy’s goal to reduce its operational emissions by 70 percent by 2035. The company’s reduction goal is based on its 2005 emissions.
The new solar array that was approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2018 will consist of approximately 150,000 solar panels distributed over 300 acres along Indiana State Road 545 between Troy and New Boston, Indiana.
With 4-megawatts of universal solar already in service in Vanderburgh County, company officials say the new installation will expand CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana electric solar production by more than 13 times its current capacity.
