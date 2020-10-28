Challenges for EVSC as COVID-19 cases continue to grow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and there’s more concern as we head into colder months with cold and flu season.
Officials with EVSC say they are continuing to work with the Vanderburgh County Health Department to guide them through something none of them have ever been through before.
They report these cases to the Indiana State Department of Health, and you can see how many cases are at your child’s school on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
As of now, the school says they don’t have any plans to shut the whole school district down. They are looking at each school individually and deciding if any one particular school may need to go virtual.
It’s a decision they are facing daily now.
“What we’re doing is really looking at any situations within our school buildings," said EVSC spokesperson, Jason Woebkenberg. "We’re looking at any close contacts that are identified. We’re being very diligent about monitoring this.”
Here in the next few months, we would normally have large family gatherings for the holidays, so they are asking parents to be diligent during those times with loved ones.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.