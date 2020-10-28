Boil water advisory issued in Henderson

Boil water advisory issued in Henderson
The Henderson County Water District issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers on Wednesday. (Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | October 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 4:40 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Water District issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers on Wednesday.

Water districts officials say the advisory affects customers in the following areas:

  • Beals Area on Hwy 811 between West Pikes Landing and Highway 60
  • West Pikes Landing
  • Dam Road
  • Peters Road between Highway 60 and Old US 60 Loop #2 Road.

Residents are advised to boil water for five minutes before consuming. 

A customer could possibly experience cloudy or discolored water. If the water is discolored, please open several cold-water faucets until the water runs clear before using. 

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.