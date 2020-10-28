Boil water advisory issued in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Water District issued a boil water advisory for some of its customers on Wednesday.
Water districts officials say the advisory affects customers in the following areas:
- Beals Area on Hwy 811 between West Pikes Landing and Highway 60
- West Pikes Landing
- Dam Road
- Peters Road between Highway 60 and Old US 60 Loop #2 Road.
Residents are advised to boil water for five minutes before consuming.
A customer could possibly experience cloudy or discolored water. If the water is discolored, please open several cold-water faucets until the water runs clear before using.
