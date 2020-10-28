On Alert for heavy rainfall and flooding Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies on Wednesday will give way to heavy rainfall from tropical system Zeta. 2-4″ of rainfall possible from Wednesday night through early Friday. A flood watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State. Street flooding and travel disruptions will be the biggest threat. Severe weather risk appears minimal. Once Zeta moves east, skies will clear and we will enter into a dry period. No rain showing from Friday through late next week. Temperatures will remain below normal with daily highs in the middle 50s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.