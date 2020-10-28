Air quality in Southwest Indiana improving, EPA says

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The air we breathe is getting cleaner, according to the EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Officials say they’ve been working for years to cut down on pollutants in the air over Southwest Indiana.
Officials say from 2017 to 2019, the combined emissions of air pollutant has dropped by seven percent. This means reduced sulfur dioxide is in the atmosphere, making it cleaner and healthier for the residents of Southwest Indiana.
This is especially good news for those vulnerable to breathing problems like older people and children.
Pike County’s Economic Development Executive Director Ashley Willis says this will also help bring in new economic opportunities.
“What this means for economic development in Pike County is that we’ve had several industrial prospects that have been interested in developing in our community, but with the SO2 non-attainment status, it is seen as a bit of a barrier," Willis said. "So what this does for Pike County is it opens our doors even greater than before for a pro-business community.”
Officials say it’s their goal to keep meeting these standards extending beyond Southwest Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.