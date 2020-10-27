Volunteers prepare for Election Day in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We are officially one week away from Election Day, and the Warrick County Election Office is making sure all of their volunteers are ready to help voters have a smooth and safe voting process.
Dozens of volunteers gathered in Chandler for their last worker training session.
From safety precautions, to how to properly handle the voting machines; these volunteers had time to ask questions and make sure they’re helping make the voting process as easy as possible.
“Every year before each election, we offer training. It’s required for every poll worker to go to training, and we cover just about everything they need to know for Election Day," said Andrew Skinner, Warrick County Election Board President. "When to be there, how to set up the machines. Different things they may encounter throughout the day, what to do if a problem arises, who to call.”
